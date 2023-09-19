Ukraine's Military Bomb Squads Upgrade Demining System

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

In order to create passages through enemy minefields, the assault units of the State Special Transport Service modernized the demining installation, putting it on a wheeled base. This allowed for improving the system's mobility and reducing the time to put it into a combat position, according to the report.

"The unit has already passed a successful test and is ready to perform on the front line," the agency said.

Video: Media channel of the State Special Transport Service

As Ukrinform reported earlier, sappers with the State Emergency Service are undergoing training to master the Digger D-250 demining machine.