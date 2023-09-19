Qatari electric cars to reach Jordan soon

(MENAFN) Qatar on Monday declared the next discharge of the initial electric car with Qatari intellectual property in its national market in the coming two months, and these cars are planned to reach Jordanian markets in the near future.



The car, named "VIM", is presently being manufactured in China, with proposals to progressively move output to Doha in the short term, as stated by a Jordanian news agency.



Amid the "Sustainable Transport and Legacy for Generations" meeting in Doha, it was stated that deals have been validated to assign the initial exclusive trader for this fresh car in Jordan.



The new car is going to be presented to the local Qatari market in the first stage, and is going to be later shipped to different local markets, involving Jordan as well as Lebanon.



The new car, rolled out by Eco Transit Solutions for Transportation and Transit, will be in three models: Sedan, hatchback as well as SUV, and has a range of as high as 650 kilometers per one charge.

