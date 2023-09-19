Dr. Nidhi Khurana: Shaping Future Generation With Revolutionary Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Nidhi proudly shared,“Our Revolutionary Curriculum develops the skills & knowledge required to excel in the real world.
JANAKPURI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Despite lots of efforts, India's current education system can't keep pace with how quickly technology is changing and they lack the resources to adapt. They have less foon the practical implementation of concepts. To bridge this gap, a Professor turned entrepreneur, Dr. Nidhi Khurana took the foundation of GoGlobalWays, an Ed-tech online platform. Her vision was to introduce children to STEAM-related fields at a young age and encourage them towards an integrated, cooperative approach to learning from failures. Nidhi believes it is vitally important in education and the future success of the nation.
Dr. Nidhi is a well-respected Computer Science Doctorate. She believes in holistic learning, in-depth research, and hands-on teaching. As a Professor, she provides training in varicomputer technologies and administrative work.
GlobalWays AND ITS SERVICE PORTFOLIO
GlobalWays is an Ed-tech online platform for kids with holistic learning through STEAM education which caters to K-9 [age group 6-13]. They believe that early exposure to STEAM learning and education is critically important to prepare children for the competitiveness and dynamism of the 21st century. GoGlobalWays offers a wide range of Courses like STEAM, Online Coding classes for Kids , Robotics for Kids , IoT, AI for Kids , Machine Learning, Game Designing, Android App Development, and 3D Design.
THE BIGGEST STRENGTH OF GLOBALWAYS
Dr. Nidhi proudly shared,“Our Revolutionary Curriculum develops the skills & knowledge required to excel in the real world. The content is designed Grade-wise by Academicians, and IITians with the help of parents. We let our product quality and superior student experience do the talking. We make sure a child is learning and not falling for a sales gimmick. We believe in productive learning and not a rat race.”
HURDLES ON THE WAY
Dr. Nidhi believes that India is moving away from the male-dominated culture. Discrimination is still highly visible in rural as well as in urban areas, throughout all strata of society. While women are guaranteed equality under the constitution, legal protection has a limited effect where patriarchal traditions prevail. But now, things have started becoming less challenging with time and by building a relationship of trust. Undeniably, the role of women in society has been radically changed in the past few decades.
MAINTAINING AN UNBREAKABLE FAITH OF CLIENTS
“Little Kids – Future of India are our Clients. I must say Children are our future, and by giving them the tools and the passion for S.T.E.A.M., we equip them to not only develop fulfilling and successful careers but also set them up to find solutions for both the problems we struggle with today and the ones we will encounter down the road,” stated Nidhi Khurana.
CORPORATE ETHOS FOR TEAM
Commitment, Dedication, Obedience, and Cooperation describe Dr. Nidhi's young Energetic Team. She enjoys watching her team grow. Few employees joined her without much experience, watching them grow along with the business growth has been very rewarding.“It is like watching a child grow up,” said Nidhi. She provides them with a smooth work culture and Flexible timings.
FAVOURITE BOOK
Dr. Nidhi Khurana
'Start with Why' by Simon Sinek is Nidhi's favorite book. This book explores why some organizations and individuals can inspire while others simply can't. Inspirational leaders start with WHY. They create their reasons and beliefs first before figuring out the WHAT and the HOW.
AWARDS AND MILESTONES
GoGlobalWays is on a mission to make India a Global knowledge Superpower by empowering Kids as supported by NEP 2020. They have pioneered a unique approach to teaching by conducting online programs LIVE and in small, interactive groups of students. Curricula are the base for high-quality STEAM-focused Learning. Their programs are designed to grow with their students
Annual STEAM Ladder curriculum
Technology Wise Ladder curriculum
COMPANY'S VISION AND FUTURE PROJECTS
“We are coming Near to you STEAM Ladder® Proprietary curriculum for our flagship academic program STEAM LADDER CLASSES. We are proud to inspire children to build on their natural curiosity by teaching STEAM concepts through hands-on learning. I dream that GoGlobalWays reaches as many communities as possible, inspiring the next generation of young and inquiring minds. In 2021, we expect to have 7 offline Centers in New Delhi”, said Nidhi.
FAVORITE QUOTE
“Kids must be taught How to think not what to think”
PRIMARY CHALLENGES OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS
“I think that unfortunately, women must often work harder to be taken seriously and to prove that they can handle the role of leading a Business. Women also have it harder when it comes to their family life. Women often take on most of the daily parenting tasks, and juggling all those responsibilities can be a challenge. I enjoy all the daily tasks as a mom. I wouldn't change it for the world. I don't want to miss out on anything in my kids' lives, but it does make being a women entrepreneur a challenge”, explained Nidhi.
A PIECE OF ADVICE FOR EMERGING LEADING LADIES
Work smarter. Everyone has heard,“work smarter not harder,” but it's especially true for entrepreneurs. Dr. Nidhi learned early on that she wouldn't be able to thrive if she tried doing everything herself. Instead, she surrounded herself with the right people and took advantage of every available resource she could.
Make everything a learning experience. As an entrepreneur, you have to solve problems and learn on the go. Even failure can be a good thing if it helps you grow.
Love what you do. Starting a own business is a very difficult thing to do, but it's a lot easier when you're passionate about your purpose; that's the best way to stay motivated.
Develop leadership strength. Remember that it is important to wear many different leadership hats. Being an entrepreneur has taught Dr. Nidhi to be a leader for herself and others; someone who continually reaches her goals and sets new ones.
Encourage and recognize others often. Surround yourself with good people and treat them well. Some of our best initiatives have come from the ideas of our staff.
Never Give UP!
Nidhi Khurana
GoGlobalWays
+91 88823 30300
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107099092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.