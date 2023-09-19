Senate President Praises Ties With France

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) - President of the Senate Faisal Fayez commended the robust Jordanian-French relations that are based on mutual respect and serving the common interests of the two countries and peoples.
The remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with Chairman of the French-Jordanian Friendship Committee at the French Senate Cyril Pellavat and committee members, in the presence of French ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison.
Fayez emphasized the need to enhance the relationship between Jordan and France, promote parliamentary diplomacy, and establish economic partnerships across different sectors, which will help overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and also address the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on food and energy security.
He underscored the need to activate bilateral agreements, increase French investment in Jordan, and provide investment opportunities for French investors and businessmen in Jordan.
During the meeting, the importance of resolving conflicts in the region through political frameworks instead of violence was discussed. Fayez expressed appreciation for France's support of Jordan's efforts to achieve a fair and peaceful resolution in the region and support the Palestinian issue, which "can only be resolved in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution."
Fayez highlighted the difficulties that Jordan faces as a result of its geopolitical location. To the west of Jordan, there are issues related to the Israeli occupation, while to the north, there is the problem of drug and weapons smuggling from Syrian territory. Additionally, Jordan faces economic and security challenges due to the conditions in the surrounding region, he said.
Jordan, he went on, is implementing political and economic reforms to strengthen youth and women's roles and improve the investment environment.
Chairman and members of the French committee emphasized the strong bond between the two countries and the need to enhance and expand their partnership in different areas.
They affirmed that the international community should keep supporting Jordan to maintain its significant humanitarian efforts towards Syrian refugees and enable it to continue playing a crucial role in resolving conflicts and crises in the region.
They expressed their gratitude for the significant contributions made by His Majesty King Abdullah II towards achieving peace and stability in the region, and for his efforts in enabling people to live peacefully. They reiterated France's support for the positions taken by His Majesty, particularly the belief that resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy and a two-state solution is the only way to bring lasting peace to the region.
