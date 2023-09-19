Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Addresses Armenian Civilians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry has appealed to the Armenian civilian population,
Trend reports.
According to the Foreign Ministry statement, it is important
that Armenian civilians stay away from military targets.
"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that, contrary to
the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on November 10,
2020, the presence of Armenian armed forces formations in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan so far is a source of a serious
threat to regional peace and stability. The only way to achieve
peace and stability in the region is through the unconditional and
complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region and the dissolution of the separatist regime, the
ministry said.
It should be noted that localized anti-terrorist measures were
launched in the region to restore the constitutional order of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic
region, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces
formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralization of
their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilians
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works and our
military personnel, as well as restoration of the constitutional
order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the region, on September 19,
2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4), at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, passing through the Khojavand
region, a truck was driven on the Khojavand road.
It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00
(GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road
passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the
State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a
result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on
the spot.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a
Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near
the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a
terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a
sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur
Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on
the spot.
