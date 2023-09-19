Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Addresses Armenian Civilians

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, it is important that Armenian civilians stay away from military targets.

"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that, contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020, the presence of Armenian armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan so far is a source of a serious threat to regional peace and stability. The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is through the unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and the dissolution of the separatist regime, the ministry said.

It should be noted that localized anti-terrorist measures were launched in the region to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralization of their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works and our military personnel, as well as restoration of the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the region, on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4), at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, passing through the Khojavand region, a truck was driven on the Khojavand road.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on the spot.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on the spot.