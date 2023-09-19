Denmark To Donate 45 More Tanks To Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said his country will donate 45 more tanks to Ukraine.
That's according to the Guardian , which cites Danish media outlets.
According to the report, the donation will consist of 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks.
So far, no official statement has been published on the website of the Danish Defense Ministry.
Earlier reports said that Denmark would donate a package worth 5.8 billion Danish crowns ($833 million) to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.
