SRK's 'Jawan' Screened In Handwara

The Cinema Hall was inaugurated last month with the screening of Shahrukh Khan starred“Chak De India”. On the occasion, a large number of people, PRIs and local youth enjoyed the show.

Meanwhile, people of the district expressed their gratitude towards the UT Government for opening up the Cinema and screening of movies in Kupwara district.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir, President Municipal Committee Handwara, Abdul Majeed Pandit; EO MC Handwara, Naveed Aijaz, ARTO, DSWO and other Officers were present during screening of the movie.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now