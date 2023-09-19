LG Opens PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tourney At RSGC

The tournament is being organised by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The LG welcomed golfers to J&K and asked them to carry the message of new Jammu Kashmir across the country and beyond.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past few years.

He also appreciated the ONGC for its contribution and support to the UT Government in variendeavours.

Eight teams of petroleum and oil companies comprising of varinational and international golfers are participating in the tournament.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, CVO ONGC; Manish Patil Director HR ONGC; Lalit Watts, Advisor, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, members of PSPB, golfers and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Jammu & Kashmir Open From October 4: PGTI

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday announced that the third edition of the Jammu and Kashmir Open will be held at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu from October 4 to October 7 this year. The total prize purse for the event has been enhanced to Rs 50 lakh this year. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 8.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's initiative to promote golf tourism in the region. Jammu and Kashmir has prominent golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley) and Gulmarg Golf Club and these courses provide a rich experience to golfers, a release said. Indian professionals participating in the event include Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champion Honey Baisoya. The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain as well as Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera.

