Pune Hotel Bookings Rise Ahead Of BD-India WC Match

Dhaka: Hotels in the western part of India's Pune are witnessing a surge in bookings ahead of the ICC World Cup match between Bangladesh and India scheduled to take place on October 19.

The room rates at these hotels have also increased significantly for October 16 to 19 period, as per reports citing Amit Sharma, President of Poona Hoteliers' Association (PHA).

Rooms in five-star hotels along the western corridor of Pune that used to cost Rs 8,000-10,000 per night now cost Rs 20,000-25,000.

According to reports, Sharma said, "Pune's hospitality market is witnessing an increased activity because of the World Cup cricket matches in the city. Most bookings are concentrated in five-six hotels in the city's western side."

On the other hand, other hotels are experiencing indirect bookings. The overall market is expected to achieve high occupancy rates during this period, resulting in a more favourable average daily rate (ADR) return during the match days, he added.

"The market in Pune is very buoyant during the time when India plays Bangladesh," reports said citing Vinay Nair, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton.

Reports also cited Anurag Raha, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Pune, saying that they are expecting good business close to the Bangladesh-India match in October.

"Thus, the room rates are also on the higher side by almost 50 per cent during the match period," he further claimed, as per reports.

T