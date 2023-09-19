Enjoy Ladies Night with a Retro Twist at Roxy Cinemas

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 05 September 2023: Get ready to be transported into the iconic world of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's 'Pretty Woman' during an exclusive Ladies' Night event at Roxy Cinemas.

Catch the unforgettable 90s romantic masterpiece with the girls on 12 September while indulging in unlimited mocktails and a selection of treats including delicious popcorn in the VIP lounge.

The night out also includes a delectable main course that can be ordered before the movie starts or from the theatre, all to be savoured from the comfort of the fully reclining Platinum seats and a comfy blanket. To sweeten the deal, the squad will also walk away with a goody bag filled with luxurious items from Rituals.

About the movie: Join us as we relive the captivating journey of Vivian and Edward, two souls from different worlds whose paths entwine after a serendipitous encounter. From a chance meeting to a whirlwind romance, Pretty Woman showcases the enduring power of love to transcend societal norms.

Ladies’ Night is a special monthly offer dedicated to all the women out there, held once a month on a Tuesday from 7pm at Roxy Cinemas’ Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach and City Walk locations.





