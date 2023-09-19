Seniors With Dementia Create Art To Raise Funds For Alzheimer's Association At Adult Day Center

In recognition of World Alzheimer's Month this September and in support of the Alzheimer's Association, Sarasota seniors with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are creating art to be featured on fundraising greeting cards.

Artwork created by Bruce White, a professional sculptor and retired art professor, and other members of adult day center Town Square Sarasota are featured on the front of the cards. Town Square Sarasota is selling the cards to members, their families and the general public, and donating the proceeds to the Alzheimer's Association's Florida Gulf Coast chapter.

“We have so many talented artists here, creating these incredible pieces during our art classes,” said Sherri Finn, who co-owns Town Square Sarasota with husband and business partner Michael Finn.“This spring, an artist asked me to throw away something he'd made. But I saw how amazing it was, and I turned it into a greeting card for him. The project took off from there.”

Over 10 talented Town Square Sarasota members have created art featured on the fundraising greeting cards. One is sculptor Bruce White, a retired professor of art from Northern Illinois University, who has produced many large-scale public works that are installed throughout the U.S. and abroad. In Sarasota, these include "Four Winds," at New College; "Meander," behind the Federal Building; and "Samurai," near Sarasota City Hall.

“Bruce had an extraordinary career as a sculptor, and here at Town Square Sarasota he has recently become prolific with colored pencils and is creating amazing art,” said Town Square Sarasota co-owner Michael Finn.“Bruce's family has even indicated that his drawing at Town Square has migrated home, and they love to see him engaged again.”

Town Square Sarasota's members, most of which have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, use varimedia and materials to create the artwork featured on the cards – from watercolors, colored pencils and acrylic to felt, string, cotton and more. The 1950s-themed adult day center provides members with meaningful care, engagement and socialization, including frequent art classes.

“Research suggests that artistic engagement can help ease the common behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer's disease like anxiety, depression and agitation,” said Jill Grinnell, Town Square Sarasota's Center Director.“It can also boost mood and self-esteem and create a pathway for emotional expression. In our art classes, we've seen members with no previinterest in art become passionate about daily projects and former artists who have rekindled their passion.”

Over the past few months, Town Square Sarasota and its members have created and sold greeting cards that have resulted in donations of over $1,115 to the Alzheimer's Association. Leaders are also in talks with a few local boutiques about selling the fundraising greeting cards at their locations.

“We see this effort as a wonderful way to both recognize the talents of our members and also to raise money for an organization that's dedicated to supporting and serving our members and everyone impacted by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia,” said Michael Finn.“We encourage everyone to come in to see the amazing art featured on these cards and consider making a purchase to support the Alzheimer's Association.”

From their front desk, Town Square Sarasota sells a single greeting card for $5 and a set of five cards for $20. The location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All money collected will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association's Florida Gulf Coast chapter.

“The greeting cards that the Town Square Sarasota members made are beautiful,” said Bernice Pelea, MPH, MS, RN, Program Manager, Care & Support at Alzheimer's Association's Florida Gulf Coast chapter.“Programs like this are so important for people living with Alzheimer's, giving them a chance to socialize and express their feelings and emotions through art. Selling these cards back into the community is such a great way to raise awareness and benefit the Alzheimer's Association. We're so grateful for their support.”

September is World Alzheimer's Month, the international campaign from Alzheimer's Disease International. People unite from all corners of the world to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around Alzheimer's disease and all?types of dementia.