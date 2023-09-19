Kuwait Crown Prince To China Wed. To Meet Pres. Xi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will depart Kuwait on September 20th, Wednesday, heading to China on an invitation by President Xi Jinping.
His Highness the Crown Prince will also attend the opening of the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou City, China. (end)
