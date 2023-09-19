Iran announces release of prisoners from the US in exchange deal

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Iran has officially confirmed the release of 5 of its citizens detained in the United States on Monday. This release comes as part of a carefully orchestrated prisoner exchange agreement with Washington. State media sources have reported that two of the released prisoners, namely Mehrdad Moein Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, have safely arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha. From there, they are scheduled to be transferred to Tehran, Iran's capital.



The fate of the remaining three released prisoners has garnered notable attention. According to various media reports, one of these individuals will be relocated to a third country, while the other two are expected to continue residing in the United States. This divergence in destinations highlights the intricacies involved in such international prisoner exchange deals.



Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, has emphasized the significance of this release, characterizing it as one of the pivotal issues discussed during both direct and indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States. Mr. Bagheri Kani further elaborated that some of the released prisoners will opt to remain in the United States post-release, enabling them to resume their personal and professional lives.



This development underscores the importance of diplomacy and negotiation in resolving international disputes and facilitating the release of individuals detained in foreign countries. It also serves as a notable instance of cooperation between Iran and the United States, suggesting the potential for improved relations between these two nations.

