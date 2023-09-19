Fuzuli Resident: We Left Bad Days Behind

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on September
7. At this stage, another 25 families (102 people) moved to the
city of Fuzuli.
On the way to, the former IDP's have shared their feelings and
impressions on the day of their great return to homeland. A Fuzuli
resident who returned home said the bad days left behind.
"For thirty years we lived the life of IDPs and settled in the
city of Sumgait. I left my country when I was six years old. The
bad days are behind me."
These are the words of Farid Mammadov, a resident of Fuzuli who
returned to his native home.
"I visited Fuzuli once after our lands were liberated from
occupation. There one is overwhelmed with completely different
feelings. For a moment, the way our brave men fought for these
lands came alive in my eyes. Beautiful living conditions have been
created forthere, houses have been built. The natives of Fuzuli
are returning," Farid Mammadov said.
The residents of Fuzuli expressed gratitude to the head of our
state and the heroes of the Fatherland who fought for the freedom
of our lands.
Another former IDP said that he was sending his son and
grandchildren to Fuzuli and he would soon move there himself.
"Today I am sending my son and grandchildren away. I will soon
move to Fuzuli myself. I am looking forward to returning to my
homeland."
Fuzuli resident Isag Nasirov said .
"When I came to Baku, my son was a first-grader. Years have
passed, I have grandchildren and they are returning to their
ancestral homeland. Our brave army under the leadership of
Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev
liberated our lands from occupation," Isag Nasirov said, asking God
to have mercy on our martyrs and wishing our veterans good
health.
The Fuzuli resident, who noted that he will soon move to his
homeland, hopes that things will be even better in his native
land.
Fuzuli resident: It is very difficult to put into words
the feelings of returning to the homeland"
"We are very happy to be returning to our native land after
thirty years. It is very difficult to express these wonderful
feelings in words."
A resident of Fuzuli Aflas Abbasova, who has returned to her
native home, said.
"When we came to Baku with our family members, we had very
difficult days. Memories of these moments make me fragile. I am
very happy to see these days. When I reach my native land, the
first thing I will do is visit the graves of my parents and
relatives. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev who
gavethis happiness, pray for mercy to our martyrs, wish good
health to our veterans," the Fuzuli resident said.
Resident returns home: Better days awaitin the
future
"I was forced to move from Fuzuli when I was sixteen. Now,
thirty years later, I am returning to my homeland. My joy knows no
bounds. I am very excited."
These words were said by Narmina Namazova, a resident of Fuzuli
who returned to her native home.
"When I return, the first thing I will do is visit my uncle's
grave. I have been waiting for this moment for many years. More
beautiful and prosperdays awaitin the future. May God
protect our state, the Azerbaijani Army. We are grateful to the
head of our state for givingthis joy," said the Fuzuli
resident.
Fuzuli resident: I am happy to return to my
home
"I am very glad and happy to return to my native land. All the
IDPs will soon return to their lands. Everyone is looking forward
to this joyful day."
These are the words of Nasirov, a resident of Fuzuli, who
has returned to his native home.
"When I return, the first thing I will do is visit the graves of
my relatives. I was 8 years old when I left Fuzuli. Although many
years have passed, the memories are still vivid in my mind. There
are wonderful days ahead of us. May God have mercy on our martyrs
and cure our veterans!" - Nasirov said.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 95 families - 349 people.