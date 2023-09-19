Al Hammadi Meets Egypt's Assistant Fm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Nabil Habashi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. Al Hammadi also met yesterday with Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties.
