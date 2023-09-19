Kuwait Fm Strongly Denounces Iraqi Ruling On Khor Abdullah Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enizi
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah denounced in the strongest terms the recent Iraqi Federal Court ruling over the issue of Khor Abdullah in which Kuwait and Iraq signed a 2012 agreement to regulate maritime navigation.
Speaking to KUNA late Monday on the sideline of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Salem said that the Iraqi decision was based on ahistorical claims, affirming that he had reflected the State of Kuwait's stance on the issue during his meetings with GCC Foreign Ministers.
He reiterated Kuwait's stance during the GCC Foreign Ministers meeting withSecretary of State Antony Blinken, affirming that the gathering came out with consenof views on the issue.
Sheikh Salem hoped that the Iraqi government would take necessary steps to handle the case and respect the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and agreed upon treaties. (end)
