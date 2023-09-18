Us Urges Reopening Of Iraq-Turkiye Oil Pipeline

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) --National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed as constructive the dialogue conducted last week between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resolve the outstanding issues "in a manner consistent with the Iraqi constitution."
"We are encouraged by the Government of Iraq's decision to release additional funds to the KRG to help ensure civil servants receive their salaries and to promote stability and economic growth," he said in a statement on Monday.
"The United States will continue to work with all relevant parties to expeditiously reopen the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline as soon as possible.
"The United States will also continue to remain intensively engaged to promote a stable and secure Iraq and to promote durable resolutions to outstanding issues," Sullivan added. (end)
