Arab Fms Meet On 78Th Unga Session Agenda Topics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Arab League member countries met in New York on Monday to coordinate their stances on the topics of the agenda of the 78th UN General Assembly session.
The meeting was chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on behalf of his Moroccan counterpart, the current chair of the Arab Foreign Ministers' Council.
The ministers agreed that it is important to vote in a coordinated way on the varidraft UNGA resolutions, notably those relating to Palestine and the unalienable rights of the Palestinian people, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki apprised the meeting of the latest developments of the Palestine question and the situation in the occupied territories.
On his part, Shoukry briefed the ministers on the Arab League-European Union ministerial meeting which aimed to revive the Middle East peace process on the basis of the Arab peace initiative and the European suggestions in this regard.
Shoukry expressed condolences for Moroover the victims of the recent earthquake and for Libya over the victims of Storm Daniel, the statement added. (end)
