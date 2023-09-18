Mountain Slide Shuts Down Kabul-Jalalabad Highway, Halting Traffic

The Kabul-Jalalabad Highway is temporarily closed for safety reasons and to assist with debris removal. Local authorities and road crews are actively working to reopen the road promptly.

The closure of this highway has posed significant challenges for travellers and truck drivers, leading to difficulties and inconveniences in their journeys.

The landslide on the Tangi Mahi-Par highway has stranded thousands of cargo trucks, many carrying perishable goods like fresh fruits and vegetables. Urgent action is needed to reopen the highway, or these goods will spoil, causing significant losses.

Due to the closed highway, commuters and travellers are urged to consider alternate routes, such as the Kabul-Gardez Highway, linking Kabul to Gardez. Meanwhile, these alternatives may encounter heightened traffic due to the diversion of vehicles.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, Ministry of Public Works spokesman, reports that an alternative route via Sarubi and Tagab districts in Kapprovince is being utilized to address traveller issues.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as the Ministry of National Defense has announced the temporary opening of a side road connected to the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. This measure aims to alleviate the traffic congestion and allow limited movement of vehicles in the affected area.

