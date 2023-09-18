Unique Private-Public Partnership Brings Tech Education To Greenwood High School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Program readies students for successful tech careers with a comprehensive skill set.
SCPa Works, PA CareerLink, Harrisburg University, and NuPaths prepare students for tech careers through collaboration. We are very proud to have the privilege of working with such great partners to provide this experience to our youth in Perry and Juniata County.” - Shauna Ventress, Deputy Director at PA CareerLink® Capitol Region.MILLERSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A groundbreaking partnership is set to redefine education in Perry and Juniata Counties. Perry and Juniata County high schools, in collaboration with SCPa Works, PA CareerLink (Business Services, and Title I Youth team), Harrisburg University, and NuPaths, proudly announce the launch of the Technical Support Specialist Program at Greenwood High School, Millerstown, PA.
This initiative is made possible by the collaboration between SCPa Works, the southcentral PA region workforce development board, PA CareerLink, Harrisburg University, a renowned educational institution, and NuPaths, a registered pre-apprenticeship training provider with a mission to prepare students for well-paying and in-demand tech jobs.
"We are very proud to have the privilege of working with such great partners to provide this experience to our youth in Perry and Juniata County," says Shauna Ventress, Deputy Director at PA CareerLink® Capitol Region. "The NuPaths IT Support Specialist pilot program offers a unique opportunity to foon students who live in a rural area and typically aren't afforded such opportunities. This pilot serves as a starting point to address service delivery inequities in rural areas while providing essential skills that will enable students to either enter the workforce in a high-demand occupation or serve as a stepping stone to further their education."
The Technical Support Specialist Program is designed to equip students with a comprehensive skill set for a thriving career in the tech industry. By participating in this program, eligible juniors and seniors from East Juniata, Greenwood, Juniata, Newport, Susquenita, and West Perry high schools will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and earn up to six IT certifications and eight college credits.
Program Highlights:
6 IT Certifications from CompTIA and Microsoft
8 College Credits through Harrisburg University
Career Services Support
The program will run throughout the school year, with classes scheduled every day from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Students will complete four courses and a project, covering essential skills needed to become proficient Technical Support Specialists. Furthermore, they will earn credits toward high school graduation, setting them on a path to high school, college, and career success.
“NuPaths provides in-school career preparation programs to high schools throughout PA and we are excited to expand our career preparation programs to Perry and Juniata County high schools,” says Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths.“The high school juniors and seniors will have a unique opportunity to learn from professionals who are working in the field and earn professional industry certifications to prepare for an IT job or apprenticeship after high school. The college credits earned in the NuPaths program also give students a head start on pursuing a degree, whether right after high school or later in their career.”
Technical Support Specialists play a vital role in today's tech-driven world. They troubleshoot software, resolve operating system issues, rebuild computers, and perform general maintenance on computer devices. With the tech industry continuously evolving, the demand for skilled technical support specialists remains constant, ensuring bright career prospects for program graduates.
The partnership between SCPa Works, PA CareerLink, Harrisburg University, NuPaths, and Perry/Juniata County high schools is poised to bridge the gap between secondary and post-secondary education while preparing students for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs. As these students embark on their journey toward becoming Technical Support Specialists, the local community and south central PA region can look forward to a more technologically proficient workforce.
About SCPa Works:
SCPa Works strategically invests in initiatives and services that help make our region more economically and socially vibrant for businesses and individuals.
The development of a talented and knowledgeable workforce is essential to the success of our community. Effective workforce programs can contribute to higher employment, job retention, and higher wages for participants. Our investments also impact our economy by creating positive ripple effects for businesses and communities by raising worker productivity, reducing unemployment costs, and strengthening the tax base for local governments. SCPa Works engages with regional businesses and organizations to maximize investments that contribute to our economic growth.
About PA CareerLink®:
Launched in July 2012, PA CareerLink® is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's initiative to transform the landscape of how job-seekers find family-sustaining jobs and how employers find the skilled candidates that they need. Through this initiative, a user-friendly, premiere job-matching system has been created to help bridge the gap that currently exists between job-seekers and employers.
About Harrisburg University:
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is a private nonprofit university dedicated to offering innovative academic and research programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. With a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, Harrisburg University prepares graduates to be leaders in their fields and communities.
About NuPaths:
NuPaths, co-founded by Harrisburg University, is a registered pre-apprenticeship training provider that offers programs designed to prepare students for well-paying and in-demand tech jobs. NuPaths collaborates with educational institutions and industry partners to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering students with the skills and certifications needed to succeed in today's workforce.
