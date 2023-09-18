Iti Graduates First Batch Of Trainees At Al-Arish University Branch

The ITI branch at Al-Arish University was established as part of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Higher Education. The protocol aims to build human capabilities in the fields of information technology and support the state's plans to boost renewable energy and green economy.

Saleh said that the ITI designed a training plan that suits the nature and needs of Al-Arish Governorate, based on studying its activities, universities, and colleges. The plan covers varispecializations, such as computers, commerce, home economics, education, fish farming, and others.

She added that the ITI provided a training package for the youth of Al-Arish, which was implemented by trainers who had previously completed their training grants at the ITI branch in Ismailia and are now working in varifields. She said that the trainers were eager to be part of the new training plan for their fellow citizens.

Saleh and Al-Demerdash also made an inspection tour of the ITI branch to follow up on the training activities. They met with the trainees of the second stage and discussed their feedback and suggestions to enhance the ITI's role within the university.

Al-Demerdash praised the fruitful and effective cooperation with the ITI and the Ministry of Communications. He said that the courses offered by the ITI are important for developing the skills of university students and the people of Sinai. He also said that the courses help them bridge the gap between theoretical study and practical reality, as well as meeting the labor market requirements.

The graduation ceremony concluded with handing over certificates and prizes to the trainees who completed the first stage of training and presented the best projects in each specialization. The projects were evaluated by direct interaction with the youth of the digital creativity centers in Qatiya and Bir al-Abd areas in Al-Arish.

The ITI also designed intensive summer camps in technical specializations that have a high demand in freelance work, as well as specializations that serve the agricultural, tourism, and commercial sectors in Al-Arish. These include web development, social media marketing, programming, and UX/UI design.

The ITI also activated its mission and services in capacity building, including summer training for university and school students, intensive training for university graduates, preparing technology ambassadors from faculty members, and self-employment support services. These services aim to qualify graduates for future professions and provide them with job opportunities in varifields of information technology.