Azerbaijani Mfa Holds Briefing On Current Situation In Region For Accredited Diplomats

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan held a briefing for the diplomatic
corps accredited in the country with the participation of Assistant
to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan
Hikmat Hajiyev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for
Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov and Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Fariz Rzayev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107090962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.