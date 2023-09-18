Training Program On Climate Change Concludes In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sep. 18 (Petra) - A climate change and global warming training program, held by the Ministry of Youth, non-governmental organization Generations For Peace and UNICEF, concluded on Monday at Al-Wasatiya Youth Center west of Irbid.
The two-day program, attended by 20 young members of the center, aimed to increase the youth's understanding of local and global climate and environmental concerns and encourage their involvement in reducing the impact of climate change and global warming.
Lecturer Mohamed Mheidat discussed how global warming contributes to rising temperatures and humidity levels, which have a negative impact on human health, leading to an increase in diseases and mortality. He also highlighted the effects of climate change on agriculture, the environment, water spaces and the frequency of natural disasters.
He suggested varimethods to combat global warming and climate change, such as replacing traditional energy sources with clean energy, recycling and reducing waste, decreasing emissions from vehicles and factories and promoting afforestation to achieve a better environmental balance.
