Marine Vessels To Clean Oil Spill And Maintain Navigational Aids Launched At Doha Port

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti launched two marine vessels at Doha Port today.

The two vessels are the latest units to have joined Mwani Qatar's fleet of vessels. This came on the sidelines of Transport Ministry's "Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference and Exhibition, held on September 17-18, at the DECC, under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Aljurula boat is a multifunctional garbage and oil spill collection vessel, used in cleaning the basins of Doha Port, Hamad Port, and Al-Ruwais Port using the best ecofriendly practices.

The 12.6-meter-long Aljurula can collect spilled oil and garbage. Its full capacity of 25,000 liters. It can collect spilled oils in an area of 200 m. Its draft is 1 meter deep.



The second boat, Alsamlah, is 32.7 meter long used in maintenance of navigational aids such as the buoys, in addition to the maintenance of commercial and tourism ports, thereby contributing to providing safer, more efficient traffic for all types of vessels in Qatari waters.

The launching of the two boats reflects the ministry's commitment to protecting the Qatari marine environment and maritime navigation safety and security. This helps achieve the goals of Qatar's national plan to combat oil pollution, and relevant regional and international conventions.

The launching event was attended by Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, and Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for the Management of Maritime Ports Brig. Dr. Abdulhadi Mohammad Zabin Al Dosari, and several Mwani Qatar officials.