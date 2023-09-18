Tripura's Export Capacity With Bangladesh Has Surged In Recent Times: Mos Commerce

Sepahijala, Sept 15 (KNN) Tripura's export volume especially with Bangladesh has significantly grown in the last few years, said Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

During her official state visit she revealed that Tripura is ranked fourth among Himalayan states in terms of export to foreign nations.







The Minister visited different parts of Sepahijala district and reviewed the progress of development initiatives and centrally-sponsored welfare schemes in the district.

Apart from sharing an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, Sepahijala district has a Land Customs Station with the neighbouring country at Srimantapur and an inland waterways connectivity port.

After a detailed discussion with Tripura Industry Development Corporation chairperson Nabadal Banik, Sepahijala District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, MLA Tafajjal Hossain and others, she expressed hopes about increasing the trade opportunities with Bangladesh.

She said Tripura, which is surrounded by the foreign country on three sides, has a good scope for bilateral trade development.

Referring to the latest figures, the minister said that Tripura's export trade volume with Bangladesh has increased in recent times. Patel said her department has worked out a comprehensive strategy to develop bilateral trade in the region.



She said further funding for infrastructure development of Border Haats, setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZ), unity malls and land customs stations to facilitate border trade and economic growth would be done.

