Dae Announces Closing Of Us$1.6 Billion New Financing Facilities Largest Bank Loan Financing In Dae History

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has signed a new multi-tranche financing, structured as a combination of revolving credit facilities and term financing facilities, each comprising of conventional and Islamic tranches (the“Facilities”) with HSBC and J.P. Morgan acting as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Following significant demand, the transaction was upsized in syndication to more than twice the envisaged initial size and the Facilities were closed at an amount of US$1.6 billion with a group of 26 financiers, making it the largest bank loan financing raised by to date. The Facility enabled to tap the Islamic banking liquidity as well as consolidate its existing banking relationships from Middle East, Asia, North America, and Europe. Proceeds from the Facilities will support the future financing needs of the business and refinance a maturing credit facility.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented,“We are very happy with the exceptional outcome delivered by the Joint Bookrunners, who demonstrated a combination of strong leadership, sound market judgement and conviction that has enabled to execute a successful financing to support our corporate strategy. The closing of these Facilities, as well as the upsizing and oversubscription, underscores the support and confidence that banks have shown in and its future growth prospects. The Facilities will allow to maintain its exceptional liquidity and support the financing requirements of our recently announced order book acquisition. We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with our banking partners in the coming years.”

Shaikha Al Marri, Head of Government and Corporates within the Global Banking team at HSBC Middle East, said: “ HSBC has a longstanding relationship with and the very robust demand for this landmark transaction from investors across a wide range of geographies, which resulted in a significant increase in its final size, clearly demonstrates how we use the strength of our network on behalf of our clients.”

Imran Zaidi, Head of MENAP Corporate Banking at J.P. Morgan said,“J.P. Morgan is very pleased to support in achieving its financing plans. We are proud of our long standing relationship with and look forward to supporting their future requirements also. The transaction was significantly upsized and oversubscribed which underscores investors' confidence in DAE's performance.”

About DAE:

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: Capital and Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 550 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$20 billion. Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally.