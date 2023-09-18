Alien UFO Over Chennai's Tambaram Or Flashlights? WATCH And Decide

As they began filming, the luminobject traversed the heavens in a straight trajectory, vanishing in the blink of an eye. The authenticity of the recorded video remains unverified but has stirred intrigue among locals, some of whom speculate it might be a flying saucer. However, space experts have refuted this notion, suggesting that it resembled more of a flashlight than a flying saucer.

The incident has spawned questions about whether this was an alien craft or indeed a flying saucer. While such mysteries persist, reports of inexplicable lights and objects in the sky have surfaced globally, including in the United States. Notably, a few weeks prior, IPS officer Pradeep V Philip reported the sighting of four flying saucers in the Muttukadu area along Chennai's East Coast Road. He emphasized that these objects bore no resemblance to drones and vanished within a mere 20 to 25 seconds.

For now, the search for answers continues, with eager anticipation for an official response to shed light on this enigmatic event.