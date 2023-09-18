Sophie Turner Spotted For 1St Time After Announcing Separation With Joe Jonas

ALSO READ: An old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan on fan's request goes VIRAL - WATCH

In the meantime, Sophie is filming in Spain for the upcoming movie "Joan," in which she portrays notorijewel thief Joan Hannington. She may be seen having a little smoke break outside in the photos Page Six received. She sported a black tank top, a faux back tattoo, and a platinum blonde bob wig with curled ends. Additionally, she wore a lot of makeup.

In a joint statement posted on social media, the couple said: "After four incredibly lovely years of marriage, we have mutually chosen to end our marriage peacefully. Although there are numerpossible explanations, this is a unanimdecision. In addition, they underlined their need for privacy, particularly for the benefit of their little daughter, saying, "We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy forand our children."The couple stated that their decision was indeed shared and united and they begged their followers not to speculate or believe in any false stories. Additionally, they asked that their followers and the general public respect them and their kids by respecting their privacy right now.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details