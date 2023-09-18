Embassy Hosts Seminar On Taxation For Pakistani Finance Professionals

Doha, Qatar: Business and finance professionals gathered at a forum for the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and other Pakistani entrepreneurs at the Pakistan Embassy. The event was hosted by the Managing Committee of the Qatar Chapter of ICAP members in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, H E Dr. Muhemmed Aejaz, was the chief guest for the event, along with Fawad Rana, President of the Pakistan Business and Professional Council in Qatar. Mahmood Arshad, Chairman of the Pakistan Qatar Business Council of FPCCI, also joined as chief guest.

Trade and Investment Attaché, Serein Asad, and Community Welfare Attaché, Arslan Khan Tanoli, were also present at the event.

The guest of honour was M. Ali Latif, President of ICAP. The ICAP delegation also included Saifullah Khan, Chairman of the Overseas Coordination Committee of ICAP.

Ambassador Dr. Aejaz, addressed the gathering and praised the important role that Pakistani chartered accountants play in the Qatar economy as well as in their home country. He thanked the ICAP delegation for visiting and added that such events bring all members of the community together under one roof to share ideas and opportunities, which advances the embassy's purpose.

Saifullah Khan, Chairman of OCC ICAP, praised the contribution of ICAP members serving globally and added that ICAP is working to make sure that chartered accountants have all the tools for success wherever they live in the world.

The highlight of the event was an interactive session on taxation matters in Qatar for businesses as well as the tax obligations of non-resident Pakistanis. This was presented by Jam Shahzeb Khan Behan and Atif Shahzad. Audience members asked several questions which were addressed by the presenters.

The ICAP delegation presented Golden Jubilee shields to ICAP members who have been members for more than 25 years. These included Shaikh Mahmood Habib, Amir Mehmood, and Muhammad Asif Silat.

Mahmood Arshad, Chairman of the Pakistan Qatar Business Council of FPCCI, added that the Embassy's outreach and engagement activities have grown considerably, and he expects that today's event will be a harbinger of future collaboration between professionals and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Fawad Rana, President of the Pakistan Business and Professional Council in Qatar, added that such events present useful opportunities for the community to come together and work towards betterment.

M. Ali Latif, President of ICAP, stated that the event presented a unique opportunity to engage with fellow members, learn from leaders, and foster meaningful connections within the ICAP community.

Sheraz Mehdi, Chairman of the Qatar Chapter, thanked all the dignitaries and other guests for attending the event, the embassy for supporting it, and the ICAP for sponsoring the event on behalf of the entire management committee, which includes Mansoor Ali as Vice Chair, Shamsher Choudhry, Atif Shehzad, and Durraiz Khan.”