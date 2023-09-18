Ukraine Making Every Effort To Exchange Pows Under 'All-For-All' Principle Coordination Hq

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

A meeting with representatives of NGO Find and Return 57/34 was held at the Coordination Headquarters.

The relatives and friends of Ukrainian defenders were interested in the formation of lists of persons for the exchange, particularly seriously wounded service members.

The consultant of the headquarters noted that the negotiations are complicated by the fact that the aggressor state does not have a single body that would deal with the exchange of prisoners of war.

"It should be understood that today the enemy's special services 'work out' almost every POW, they have files on almost all of them. This gives them the opportunity for pressure and manipulation," the headquarters' representative said.

He also recalled that Ukraine continues making every effort to exchange prisoners of war according to the "all-for-all" principle. According to him, the Ukrainian side is looking for a solution to this issue, but the Russian side is constantly delaying the negotiation process, including due to the frequent replacement of authorized persons responsible for the negotiations.

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov said earlier that the "all-for-all" exchange format does not require parity in terms of the number of prisoners of war.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine