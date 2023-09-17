Egypt's Health Minister Discusses Cooperation With Australian Medical Firm Medicast

The meeting came within the framework of the ministry's efforts to increase investments in the health sector and form strong partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said the meeting discussed cooperation between the two sides to develop radiology departments in hospitals, ensuring maximum benefit from the available capabilities to improve the quality of diagnostic and therapeutic services provided to citizens.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the Medicast delegation visited the following hospitals in Cairo Governorate: Al-Haram Specialist, Mabaret Al-Maadi, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, Dar Al-Shifa, Nasser Institute Hospital for Research and Treatment, and Al-Qabbari, and east of the city in Alexandria.

The visit aimed to inspect the construction plans for radiology departments, the technical conditions and performance indicators of the devices, in order to establish cooperation frameworks and mechanisms, according to the health needs and maps of each governorate.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that cooperation was discussed between the two parties in preparing a special site for cyclotron devices at Al-Qabbari Hospital in Alexandria, where they are used to produce the radioactive isotopes needed for a specific type of medical medicine known as radiopharmaceuticals used in diagnosing and treating cancer.

Additionally, the meeting discussed cooperation mechanisms to develop radiology departments and centres, as well as providing specialized training for workers in those departments and centres, in a way that ensures the honing of their skills and benefits the citizens receiving the services.