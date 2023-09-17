Amiri Guard Partakes In Falcon Eye 1 Exercise In Oman

Doha, Qatar: The Falcon Eye 1 exercise, in which the Amiri Guard is participating in cooperation with the Royal Guard of Oman, kicked off in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman today.

The two-week exercise is held within the framework of enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides and exchanging experiences in the field of security and protection of personalities.

Director of the Falcon Eye 1 exercise Lieutenat-Colonel Mubarak Mushay Mohammed Al Ahbabi said that the exercise is within a series of joint exercises carried out by the Amiri Guard with a number of military and security agencies in brotherly and friendly countries, with the aim of exchanging experiences, raising the efficiency and readiness of the trainees, and developing the training methods used in proportion to the nature of the tasks and duties.



He explained that the exercise comes in light of joint cooperation with the Royal Guard of Oman to enhance the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries.

He pointed out that the exercise aims to enhance the capabilities of the participating forces, raise training efficiency, and provide trainees with new skills that are compatible with modern and advanced military variables through the implementation of a set of exercises that include some tactical missions and displays, within the framework of supporting relations in the field of military training and joint efforts to combat terrorism.