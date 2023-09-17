Qatar Is Leader In Supporting Humanitarian Work Around World: Us Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis confirmed that the State of Qatar is a leader in supporting humanitarian work around the world and an example in responding to the emergency needs of the United Nations and other regional and international organizations that provide sustainable humanitarian programs in many countries of the world.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ambassador Davis said that Qatar's participation in UN programs is an example of how collective effort can help make a difference in the world, noting in this regard Qatar's continued support for the programs and initiatives of international humanitarian and development organizations, as well as its efforts and significant contributions in humanitarian and development work. He stressed that Qatar can do a lot in the United Nations and multilateral forums to serve humanity.



He emphasized the strength of the strategic relations between Qatar and his country, saying that "our naming Qatar as a major non NATO ally was an indication of the strength of our relationship, but even more, it was an indication of the strength of our future as partners in providing humanitarian assistance around the world." He added, "I see our relationship growing not just in ways that are bilateral. But our partnership can make a difference in multilateral settings."

The Ambassador highlighted the existing cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations in all fields, especially in the energy sector, as well as educational partnerships in light of the presence of American universities in Qatar such as Carnegie Mellon, Virginia Commonwealth, Weill Cornell Medicine, Texas A&M, and Georgetown, in addition to commercial partnerships with major American companies operating in Qatar.

He stressed his country's keenness to coordinate with the State of Qatar on variissues pertaining to the region and the world. He also pointed to the Qatari investments in manystates and cities in varieconomic and commercial fields and sectors.

Ambassador Davis added, "I have a great interest in Americans understanding Qatar because I believe Qatar is a force for good throughout the world. I believe the current people have a great culture, believe in education, in the same priorities and values that many Americans believe in," emphasizing his interest in consolidating and strengthening relations between the two countries in varifields, especially in tourism, educational exchange and other fields.

The Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar praised the prominent global position achieved by the State of Qatar, saying that Qatar has shown itself to be a very capable and able mediator in crises around the world.

He said that there is no better partner in some of the efforts, whether it's in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the crisis in Lebanon, Libya and Somalia. "Qatar's mediation has been vital. I would also say that it has been generally well placed," HE added.

He appreciated that Qatar's foreign policy is not unilateral, saying "Qatar is looking for partners just as we are. And beyond finding strength in our relationship, Qatar has found strength in partnerships around the world."

In response to a question about the agenda of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Davis explained that there are many issues that require hard diplomatic work, pointing out that the world will have a clearer understanding of the situation in Russia, Ukraine, Libya, and other issues in the region and the world, which may lead to solutions down the road.

He pointed out that the United Nations General Assembly is an opportunity for everyone to say out loud what their priorities are and what their perspectives are, and it is also a place where great steps can be taken for the benefit of all countries.

The Ambassador said that the crises and the needs around the world can appear daunting, whether it is Russia-Ukraine, the energy crisis Europe, the recovery from an earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border, humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people in Gaza, or assistance to Lebanon, Somalia and Libya, which requires concerted international efforts to resolve these crises.