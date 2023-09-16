Princess Basma Highlights Women, Youth Issues During Meeting With 'Usa For Unfpa' Delegation

The delegation was briefed on the programmes and initiatives of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) on population, women and youth-related issues.

Princess Basma highlighted the importance of JOHUD's programmes, particularly in the field of gender and the socio-economic empowerment of women and youth, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She underlined the key role these groups play within society in achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

Princess Basma also highlighted the efforts of JOHUD, the Jordanian National Commission for Women and the Higher Population Council towards implementing national strategies for empowerment, education, awareness raising, combating violence against women and girls, and increasing women's participation in the labour market.

Farah Dagestani, JOUHD executive director, outlined the overarching framework of JOHUD's efforts and its networking strategy with varinational institutions for comprehensive and sustainable development.



Members of the visiting delegation praised the important role of JOHUD within the local community and among refugees in Jordan. They emphasised the vital contribution of non-governmental organisations, including JOHUD, in supporting Jordan's efforts, particularly in the areas of women, youth and gender issues.

UNFPA programmes and the Country Programme (2023-2027) in Jordan foon gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, women's issues, youth, population and overall development.



for UNFPA is an American non-profit organisation dedicated to mobilising support for UNFPA's work and programmes in the United States. It also aims to raise awareness among Americans and the global community about reproductive health, women's empowerment and youth issues.



