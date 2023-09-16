Saqr Ghobash Visits Huawei In Beijing

BEIJING, 16th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) has visited the headquarters of Huawei, the Chinese leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices in Beijing, China.

The visit was part of his official visit to China leading FNC delegation, in response to the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

He was received by Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors, who briefed Ghobash and his accompanying delegation on the distinguished Chinese experience in advanced technology and modern industries fields.

FNC delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the role played by Huawei in the field of manufacturing devices that adopt the latest advanced technology.

FNC delegation included several FNC members.