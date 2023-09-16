Hundreds Demonstrate On Anniversary Of Death Of Iranian Activist

The demonstrators called on Switzerland to change its policy towards Iran. They demanded, for example, that Switzerland adopt the EU sanctions against Iran and that funds belonging to members of the regime be frozen.

A demonstration was also announced for Saturday afternoon in Lucerne to mark the anniversary of Amini's death.

This Saturday marks the first anniversary of Amini's death, which in autumn 2022 triggered the most seriuprisings in Iran in decades.

Islamic guardians of morality had arrested the then 22-year-old for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly. What exactly happened afterwards is still unclear today - ultimately, the young woman fell into a coma and died in a hospital. At the time, her parents expressed early doubts about the state's account that their daughter had died as a result of illness. Thousands of people flocked to Amini's funeral. Starting in the Kurdish regions, the protests spread like wildfire.

The young generation in particular took to the streets under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" against the repressive policies of the Islamic leadership. The state had the protests, which had kept the country in suspense for months, violently suppressed. At the behest of the Iranian judiciary, seven men were executed in connection with the demonstrations. As a sign of silent protest, many women still ignore the headscarf requirement - something that has never happened to this extent in Iran before.