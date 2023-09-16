The Crypto Market Faces Its Biggest Crisis In History







According to a source familiar with the matter,“Smile” is not just one person, but a hacker group, they have the ability to do so, but we can not be sure now whether they have mastered the way to attack the cryptocurrency database, but it is certain that the world Financial Security Organization will actively respond to the threat from the“Smile” team.

On the contrary, we saw on the dark web forum that 63% of dark web users supported the attack, and some people said: it is obvithat some countries' nuclear wastewater discharge has caused global concern, we should teach them some lessons.

At the same time, some people said that this is disastrfor the cryptocurrency field, if the cryptocurrency database is lost, all the encrypted addresses will be erased, which is a devastating blow to Web3.0 and zone investors, they will lose their accounts, and it is difficult to recover their accounts.

I hope this is just a warning, and not really realized, because this kind of indiscriminate attack will only hurt more users without reason and not play the essential role, and we also remind the majority of crypto users to cash their cryptocurrency as far as possible before the attack, do not have a lucky mind, at the same time we also have to re-examine ourselves.