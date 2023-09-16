Azerbaijani Fm Meets New Ambassador Of Jordan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed
Ambassador of Jordan Omar Al-Nahar, the Foreign Ministry of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
According to the ministry, Al-Nahar presented copies of his
credentials to Bayramov.
The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and
wished him success in his diplomatic mission.
During the meeting, they discussed the agenda of bilateral and
multilateral cooperation, as well as the prospects for the
development of relations between the two countries.
The minister noted that the development of political relations
between the two countries will give impeto further development
of bilateral economic ties.
He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields of
economy, tourism, education, and other areas, as well as the
activities of the intergovernmental commission and the significance
of high-level mutual visits.
Bayarmov also highlighted the importance of continuing
cooperation within regional and international organizations and
platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),.
Furthermore, he informed in details about the nearly 30-year
Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenian policies
of ethnic cleansing, and ongoing provocations by Armenia following
the 2020 second Karabakh war.
The ambassador acknowledged the broad potential for cooperation
between the two countries in varispheres and expressed his
commitment to further developing relations between Jordan and
Azerbaijan during his diplomatic tenure.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters
of mutual interest, according to the information provided by the
ministry.
The previambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan was Sami
Abdullah Ghosheh.
