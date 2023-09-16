Enjoy Delectable Bakery Delights At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

Dhaka: The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel introduces a captivating array of artisan bread and bakery selections to tantalise the taste buds of guests and visitors.

From the warm, inviting aroma of freshly baked breads to the sweet allure of delicate pastries, the hotel's bakery section promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

Elevating the art of bread making to new heights, The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel presents an exquisite range of artisan breads that celebrate both tradition and innovation.

Crafted by skilled bakers, each loaf tells a story of dedication, passion, and craftsmanship.

Guests can savour the diverse textures and flavours of choices such as:

Premium Pistachio Brioche Bread: French origin premium pistachio brioche bread is a culinary masterpiece that combines the rich, buttery goodness of brioche with the delightful nuttiness of pistachios. This luxuribread elevates traditional brioche by adding the exquisite flavor and texture of pistachios, creating a truly indulgent treat that is perfect for special occasions or simply savoring life's little pleasures.

Pistachio Cremieux Crispy Donut: The "Pistachio Cremieux Crispy Donut" is an exquisite dessert that marries the luxuricreaminess of pistachio crémeux with the delightful crunch of a crispy donut. This sophisticated treat offers a blend of textures and flavours that takes the classic donut experience to a whole new level of indulgence.

Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon meringue pie is a classic dessert that brings together the tangy freshness of lemon curd and the fluffy sweetness of meringue in a buttery, flaky pie crust. This iconic pie is known for its vibrant flavors and striking appearance, making it a favorite at gatherings on special occasions, and as a delightful treat any time.

Additionally, Holiday Inn Hotel's bakery section also presents a captivating range of delectable treats that cater to every palate:

Almond Pillow Cookies: Almond pillow cookies are a delectable dessert that seamlessly merges the delicate flavour of almonds with the delightful texture of a pillow-soft cookie. These cookies are a testament to the artistry of baking, offering a heavenly experience with every bite.

Fudgy Chocolate Cookies: Fudgy chocolate cookies are a chocolate lover's dream come true. These cookies are characterised by their intensely rich and chewy texture, resembling the decadence of brownies but in a convenient cookie form. With their deep cocoa flavor and luxuriconsistency, fudgy chocolate cookies are a delightful treat for indulging your sweet cravings.

Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies: A delightful treat that perfectly balances the comforting flavors of oats and the indulgence of chocolate chips. These cookies are beloved for their chewy texture, hearty oat flavor, and pockets of melty chocolate goodness.

Signature Cookies: Experience the magic of our secret recipe cookies that strike the perfect balance between chewy and crispy, with a symphony of flavors in every bite.

Chef's Special Assorted Cookies: Indulge in a gourmet assortment of cookies curated by our talented chef, featuring innovative combinations that will surprise and delight.

The artisan breads and bakery delights are now available at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel's restaurant and café.

At the hotel's White LoCafe, guests may enjoy the delightful aroma of great coffee blends, remarkable baking artistry, and a delectable selection of cakes and biscuits.

An a la carte menu is also available to explore more options to satisfy cravings.

