More People Of Armenian Origin Leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Free passage of
persons of Armenian origin was once again ensured today at the
Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus,
Trend reports.
A total of 79 people once again freely crossed the checkpoint in
the direction of Armenia today.
Among those crossing the checkpoint, along with the citizens of
Armenia, there were also citizens of Russia. After checking the
documents of these persons, their free movement through the
checkpoint was ensured.
It should be noted that all conditions have been created for
comfortable passage of persons of Armenian origin through the
checkpoint. This once again proves that Armenia's claims about
Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and
slander.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
