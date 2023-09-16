Kuwait Adheres To Global Multi-Polar Order -- Kuwait Amir's Representative At G77+China Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who is taking part in the G77+China Summit hosted by Cuba, has affirmed Kuwait's adherence to the multi-polar global order.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation at the summit, was addressing the conference at its venue in Havana. The summit, due on September 15-16, is themed "challenges of sustainable development, role of science, technology and innovation." The State of Kuwait advocates greater cooperation among States of the globe to address complex challeenges facing the human race, the Representative of His Highness the Amir said.
It is a necessity to proceeed with reforming regional and international organizations, namely the UN and international financial agencies, to ensure their performance transparency and effectiveness and render them more capable of dealing with current and future crises, he said.
Science, technology and innovation play a pivotal role in "empowering our states to face the current and emerging challenges for sake of attaining sustainable development and ensuring that no one is left behind.
"Kuwait has always adopted such a role and considers it as a basis upon which coming generations can hinge upon."
The Representative of His Highness the Amir continued in his address at the international summit, conveying greetings from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and expressing gratitude to Cuba for the warm hospitality and good organization of the event.
He called for innovative solutions to overcome challenges that have hindered attaining objectives of the sustainable development 2030.
In line with its responsibility of boosting joint international action, the State of Kuwait through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has drawn up a better future for the Middle East in particular and the world in general, he said, alluding to KFAED's record of aiding more than 153 states and institutions.
Kuwait aspires, within the approach to implement its 2035 development strategy, to invest in the human resources, namely the youth, he said, and accordingly, it has taken concrete steps to achieve digital transformation and good governance. (end) nma.rk
