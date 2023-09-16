Kuwait Adheres To Global Multi-Polar Order -- Kuwait Amir's Representative At G77+China Summit

The Representative of His Highness the Amir continued in his address at the international summit, conveying greetings from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and expressing gratitude to Cuba for the warm hospitality and good organization of the event.

He called for innovative solutions to overcome challenges that have hindered attaining objectives of the sustainable development 2030.

In line with its responsibility of boosting joint international action, the State of Kuwait through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has drawn up a better future for the Middle East in particular and the world in general, he said, alluding to KFAED's record of aiding more than 153 states and institutions.

Kuwait aspires, within the approach to implement its 2035 development strategy, to invest in the human resources, namely the youth, he said, and accordingly, it has taken concrete steps to achieve digital transformation and good governance. (end) nma.rk