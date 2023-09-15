Qatar Beat Bahrain In Gulf T20i Cricket Championship Opener

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar beat Bahrain by 19 runs (DLS method) to get off to a winning start at the Gulf T20I Cricket Championship, which began at the West End International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Earlier, Bahrain won the toss and elected to field. Qatar made 138/8 in 20 overs, mainly due to 31-ball 40 (1x4, 3x6) not out from Muhammad Tanveer. Bahrain made 104/7 in 17 overs.
Qatar is hosting the inaugural edition of the Gulf T20I Cricket Championship with the tournament held in round robin format. The top two teams after the group stage will play the final on September 23.
