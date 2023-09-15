“The allegations of the so-called 'Chinese spies' hyped up by the UK side, are a self-staged farce that is totally groundless. We have made a seridemarche to the UK side and we strongly condemn it,” a spokesperson for the embassy said, in response to a question concerning reports in British media, following the UK Parliament's discussion of the so-called“Chinese spies.”

“It only shows that some British politicians have reached a point of hysteria, and how egregithey have become when it comes to China. Their baseless slanders and accusations against China seem more of a cover-up of their own incompetence and failure, in solving the UK's own political, economic and social problems and are aimed at deflecting the attention of the public,” the spokesperson said.

China-UK relations must be built on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.

“I would like to make it clear to the UK side that China will never accept its unfounded attacks and slanders. If the UK still wants to cooperate with China, it must immediately stop this political farce, which is even detested by people here in the UK,” the spokesperson added.

The Sunday Times recently disclosed that the UK police arrested two men in March, including a Parliament researcher, who was charged with spying for China. In a statement released by his lawyers, the man said, he is“completely innocent” and felt“forced to respond” to the accusations.

The report sparked discussions within the British Parliament about the so-called“Chinese spies.” In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning, rejected the allegation of spying, calling it“political manipulation” and“malicislander,” earlier this week.– NNN-XINHUA