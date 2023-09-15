Saturday, 16 September 2023 12:06 GMT

Legal Struggle Intensifies: Wanted Notice For The Forgery Prosecuted Kirszbaum Bertrand Have Been Issued


(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In light of the continued legal dispute surrounding NB Mining Africa, a new arrest warrant has been issued for Mr. KIRSZBAUM BERTRAND, in connection with charges of forgery. The General Prosecutor's office of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has released the warrant under the reference "N° 1897 /RMP.0507/PG.025/LB8/2023."

To recap, in March 2022, Mr. Pascal Beveraggi achieved a notable legal milestone by regaining legal ownership of NB Mining Africa, as determined by the esteemed Congolese Court. View Ruling: . Despite this clear judicial directive, Moïse Katumbi and his enterprise, Astalia, have shown reluctance in relinquishing control of the company and associated assets.

Mr. KIRSZBAUM BERTRAND, who has now come under the spotlight, is recognized as the official manager of Astalia Investment LTD. He formerly had affiliations with Maître MUKENDI KABEYA Patient's office based in Lubumbashi. There is growing speculation that Mr. BERTRAND is currently evading legal authorities, with potential hideouts including Belgium, Switzerland, DRC Congo, or in Dubai, UAE.

The unfolding events surrounding this case serve as a testament to Mr. Beveraggi's unwavering determination in seeking justice. His narrative underscores the significance of upholding integrity and resilience, particularly when confronted with overwhelming challenges.

Further details can be accessed in the arrest warrant:

- Ref. case no: No. 1897 /RMP.0507/PG.025/LB8/2023, RMP 4243/PG.023/a/2022/MK, and R.C.A. 37.748/37.377.
- [Link to Mandate Order]( )
- [Link to Ruling]( )

**COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE** - à diffuser immédiatement

Suite au litige juridique continu concernant NB Mining Africa, un nouveau mandat d'arrêt a été émis à l'encontre de M. KIRSZBAUM BERTRAND, en relation avec des accusations de faux. Le bureau du Procureur Général de la République Démocratique du Congo (RDC) a publié ce mandat sla référence "N° 1897 /RMP.0507/PG.025/LB8/2023."

Pour rappel, en mars 2022, M. Pascal Beveraggi a atteint un jalon juridique notable en récupérant la propriété légale de NB Mining Africa, tel que déterminé par l'estimable Cour Congolaise. Voir la décision : . Malgré cette directive judiciaire claire, Moïse Katumbi et son entreprise, Astalia, ont montré de la réticence à abandonner le contrôle de la société et des actifs associés.

M. KIRSZBAUM BERTRAND, désormais sles projecteurs, est reconnu comme le gérant officiel d'Astalia Investment LTD. Il avait précédemment des affiliations avec le cabde Maître MUKENDI KABEYA Patient basé à Lubumbashi. Il y a de pen pde spéculations selon lesquelles M. BERTRAND échapperait actuellement aux autorités judiciaires, avec des cachettes potentielles en Belgique, en Suisse, en RDC Congo, ou à Dubaï, aux Émirats Arabes Unis.

Les événements qui se déroulent autour de cette affaire témoignent de la détermination inébranlable de M. Beveraggi à rechercher la justice. Son récit souligne l'importance de maintenir l'intégrité et la résilience, surtout lorsqu'on est confronté à des défis écrasants.

Pour pde détails, vpouvez consulter le mandat d'arrêt :

- Réf. dossier n° : No. 1897 /RMP.0507/PG.025/LB8/2023, RMP 4243/PG.023/a/2022/MK, et R.C.A. 37.748/37.377.
- [Lien vers l'Ordre de Mandat]( )
- [Lien vers la Décision]( )
Pour toutes demandes médiatiques et liées à la presse, veuillez contacter : Karen Fernandez, Pole Press.

Karen Fernandez
Pole Press
+971 562435366
emailhere

