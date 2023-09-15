Weapons And Future Special Operations: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the supply of weapons, ammunition and everything necessary for the front.
The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A Staff meeting. A detailed review of the situation at the front in all sectors. Reports from the Commander-in-Chief and commanders: Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia region, south. Reports from the intelligence," Zelensky said.
According to him, the meeting participants heard reports on completed special operations and planning for future ones. Supply of weapons, ammunition and everything necessary for the front. Read also: PM Shmyhal : Ukraine plans to demine its territories within 5-7 years
"A comprehensive report from the Ministry of Strategic Industries on the current dynamics of own production and prospects for its expansion," the Head of State noted.
As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine increases production in the defense and industrial sector every month; foreign companies also enter the country.
