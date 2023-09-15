Ain Al-Hilweh Camp Calm After 17 Deaths Reported

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Calm prevailed inside Ain al-Hilweh camp due to the still holding ceasefire agreement, despite security and political challenges, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).
Medical reports indicate 17 deaths and over 150 injuries before that, according to the agency, as the ceasefire was announced after separate talks between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and high-level delegations from the Palestinian Fatah and Hamas movements, who were sent to Lebanon to try to calm the situation, it added.
Clashes in the camp between armed groups and Fatah movement have renewed since last July. (end)
