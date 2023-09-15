New Hit Money Money By Magalie Vinotti Out Soon

Milan, Italy Sep 15, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Magalie Vinotti - Money Money

The Italian artist Magalie Vinotti debuts on the international market with the new song Money Money genre Ny-Drill in English/American. With this new single, she tbecame the first Italian female rapper to sing Ny-Drill in America. The new song entitled Money Money was born from the artist's creativity following the collaboration and friendship of some New York rappers. In fact, Magalie Vinotti has been on the Italian recording market since 2021 with songs entirely written and composed by her in Italian, and her international style was noticed by an important American recording figure who proposed that she create this new song in English with slang American to be able to enter that record market by distributing with the World Hip-hop star in collaboration with her label Eilagam Records for publishing and recording. Her style and new presentation marketing will be the launch of a new musical path.

Magalie Vinotti - Singer-songwriter - Rapper , producer and Ceo of Eilagam Records label.

Also a writer, Video Director, Model, Graphic Designer and Fashion Influencer.

She is an Italian recording artist but she defined a Worlden girl for her love for cultures of the world Because for her there does not exist the border between cultures and people.

She wants to express herself in the music like a cosmopolitan girl with a glamorstyle.

Drop is scheduled for September 15, 2023