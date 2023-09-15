Icmei Celebrates The Independence Day Of Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 31st August, 2023: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), along with the entire art and culture fraternity of India, extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Askar Zholchubekovich Beshimov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the auspicioccasion of their Independence Day celebrated on 31st August.
The Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum, established earlier, serves as a beacon of collaboration and friendship between the two nations. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair of the forum, has been at the forefront, working tirelessly to elevate and showcase the deep-rooted cultural bonds and diplomatic relations shared by India and Kyrgyzstan on the global stage.
The Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum has been a steadfast partner in numerprominent ICMEI events, including the Global Film Festival, Global Literary Festival, Global Fashion Week, and the Global Festival of Journalism. Their active involvement and unwavering support have enriched these global platforms with the cultural diversity and artistic creativity of Kyrgyzstan.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a passionate advocate of cultural diplomacy, has played a pivotal role in bridging the cultural divides between India and Kyrgyzstan, fostering mutual understanding and goodwill between the two nations.
Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day is a significant occasion to celebrate the nation's sovereignty, resilience, and the rich tapestry of its culture. ICMEI takes immense pride in joining in this celebration and is committed to further strengthening the cultural bonds that unite India and Kyrgyzstan.
ICMEI conveys its warmest wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and harmony of Kyrgyzstan and its people.
