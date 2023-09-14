I Love Privacy, And I Am Not Concerned About Competition: Yasmine Sabry

How do you feel about the positive feedback on your film“Bogeyman”?

I am very happy and grateful for the audience's appreciation of the film, not only in Egypt but in all the Arab countries. I attended some screenings of the film in different places, and I saw the audience's reactions myself. I hope the film will achieve more success in the future because it is a good work that respects the viewer's intelligence.

What can you tellabout your role in the film?

I played the role of Salma, a pharmacist who is poor and helpless, but has dreams and ambitions. She faces a situation that changes her life completely, and she meets Sultan, played by Amir Karara, who causes her a lot of trouble and suffering. I liked this role because it is different from the roles I have done before, and it shows a realistic side of society.

How was your experience working with Amir Karara?

It was a wonderful experience, and I enjoyed it very much. Amir Karara is a great actor and a star, and I think co-starring with him adds to my artistic career. The film is also family-friendly, which is what the audience likes during Eid.

What were the challenges you faced while filming the film?

One of the most difficult scenes was the action scenes with the gangs because they involved fighting, wrestling, and boxing. We had to train a lot for them. Another thing that bothered me was staying up late for filming because I usually sleep early. But it was worth it in the end.

What were the most enjoyable scenes for you while filming“Bogeyman”?

I enjoyed all the scenes because they were fun and special. There was a spirit of cooperation and love between the cast and crew. These are the reasons that create the spirit of success that appears on the screen. The comedy scenes also madelaugh so hard. I think this is one of the main reasons behind the film's success in cinemas in Egypt and the Arab world.

Would you like to work with Amir Karara again, especially after the success of“Bogeyman”?

I hope so because Amir Karara is a diligent and professional actor who strives to present a good image to the public. On a personal level, he is a respectful and kind person, and I wish him success in all his artistic works and his life.

How was your experience working with children in the film?

Children are one of the reasons for the film's success, especially Tia Hatem and Jean Ramez. Their roles were very important, and I consider them to be the heroes of the work. Filming with them was fun and beautiful, and they dazzled the audience with their performance.

Are you concerned about competition between cinematic films?

No, I am not. I wish success for all films, and for every artist who worked hard to present an artistic work worthy of their name, the name of Egypt, and its audience. There must be diversity and variety between films, and the audience needs more options. I do not think about competition, I think about success for everyone.

What are your upcoming artistic projects?

I participated in the movie“Abu Nasab”, starring Mohamed Adel Imam. I recently finished filming my scenes in it. It is a comedy movie with a message, and it is suitable for all family members. I hope the audience will like it when it is shown in cinemas. It also stars Majed El-Kedwany, Wafa Amer, Hala Fakher, and Mohamed Lotfy. The film was written by Ayman Wattar and directed by Rami Imam. I played the role of a life coach or a human development trainer.

Do you train in combat sports?

Yes, I do. I train in martial arts and riding motorcycles, as part of the preparations for my new film“Delilah” with director Peter Mimi. It will be my first solo film starring in the cinema, and I will play a superhero character. The film is part of the world of superhero films that Peter Mimi wants to create, similar to Marvel and DC. Delilah will be the first female superhero in the history of Egyptian cinema.

Are there specific roles that you refuse to play?

I will not accept any project that is not worthy of my name, and I have some special conditions when I agree to a role. The roles must be moral, and the films must be compatible with the Egyptian people, their customs, traditions, and religiteachings. They must also be suitable for all family members. I will not compromise on this level, and the entire artistic community knows that.

What is your comment on some people accusing you of imitating the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo?

I don't care, and I don't have any problem with what is said. I don't pay attention to such things. The problem is not with me. The problem is with those who comment and criticize. Unfortunately, some people in Arab countries think that foreign things are better, and they don't value themselves properly.

What is the secret behind your love for sports?

I have been a fan of sports since my childhood, and I play many sports, including swimming and boxing. I also trained in boxing and gun shooting for some films that involved action scenes and chases. Sports are one of the basic things in my day and I can never do without them, especially the gym, which keeps my body fit.

Other than your love for sports, what are your other hobbies?

A: I love reading because it increases my knowledge of everything. It provides solutions to life's mysteries, educates me, adds to my experiences, and makes me more aware of everything that is going on around me. A book is like a friend that accompanies me everywhere and at any time. I am currently reading some books by the American author John Gray. I also love sitting by the sea, as I have had a connection with it since my childhood, especially since I was born in Alexandria, which is a coastal city.

What does Yasmine Sabry like in her life?

I like to keep my life private. I enjoy my own company. I don't need anyone with me when I go out or shop. I can sit alone for hours without feeling bored or lonely. I don't have many friends, whether inside or outside the artistic community. As soon as my work is finished, I distance myself from the artistic community completely. I am not keen on being present at parties or public events. Some may interpret this as being introverted, but I don't consider myself isolated from others at all. I just love privacy.