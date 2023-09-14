Germany Does Not Recognize So-Called Presidential Elections Held In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The German
federal government does not recognize the“independence” of
Karabakh and the so-called“presidential elections” held there on
September 9, German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.
The department noted that Germany, together with its partners in
the European Union, supports efforts to achieve a long-term
resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan within
the framework of internationally recognized borders based on the
territorial integrity of both states.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the
international community to strongly condemn the so-called
"elections".
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry,
the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows
that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken
steps to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation
policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the
contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the
situation.
