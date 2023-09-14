Germany Does Not Recognize So-Called Presidential Elections Held In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Mfa

The department noted that Germany, together with its partners in the European Union, supports efforts to achieve a long-term resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of internationally recognized borders based on the territorial integrity of both states.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.